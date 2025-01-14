Hegseth Promises Military Accountability

In a significant military policy discussion, Pete Hegseth, selected by President-elect Donald Trump as the nominee for Secretary of Defense, has vowed to implement accountability across all military ranks if appointed.

During his confirmation hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee, Hegseth criticized the current disciplinary system, arguing that it unfairly penalizes lower-level soldiers while seemingly rewarding senior officials for failures. He asserted the need for fair treatment from the highest general to the lowest private.

Additionally, Reuters reports indicate that Trump's transition team is creating a list of senior military officers to potentially be terminated, sparking further debate over military leadership and oversight.

