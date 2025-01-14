Blinken's Blueprint for Gaza Future: Challenges Ahead

In his closing days as U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken presented a vision for Gaza's post-conflict management, crucially involving a reformed Palestinian Authority supported by international partners. His proposal, revealed at the Atlantic Council in Washington, comes against a backdrop of intense criticism and protest.

Blinken underscored the necessity for a diplomatic resolution, emphasizing a post-war plan that permits Israel's withdrawal from Gaza while preventing a resurgence of Hamas. This strategic roadmap, intended for the incoming Trump administration, involves forming a security force from international and vetted Palestinian personnel.

Despite repeated interruptions from protestors who accused him of complicity in Israeli actions, Blinken affirmed the U.S. commitment to humanitarian aid and civilian protection. He acknowledged the Biden administration's contentious stance, with officials divided over its support and criticism of Israel's military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)