Left Menu

Ireland's Centre-Right Parties Near Coalition Agreement

Ireland's dominant centre-right parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, are nearing a coalition deal with independent lawmakers to return to power. Talks have been ongoing since a close election. Key decisions are expected soon as the focus shifts to Ireland's economic concerns amidst global pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:15 IST
Ireland's Centre-Right Parties Near Coalition Agreement

Ireland's dominant centre-right parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, are on the verge of reaching a coalition agreement with independent lawmakers, insiders revealed on Tuesday. The deal aims to secure power for another five-year term following the recent election where they fell short by one seat.

Although some Irish media outlets claimed the coalition agreement was finalized, senior Fine Gael lawmaker Peter Burke indicated negotiations were still in progress. He stated that a government program is expected to be disclosed within the next 24 hours. Independent lawmaker Barry Heneghan confirmed that discussions with the major parties are complete, with decisions expected after a regional group meeting on Wednesday.

The political groups are eager to conclude the agreement before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week. His proposed corporate tax cuts and tariffs have raised concerns over potential impacts on Ireland's multinational-dependent economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025