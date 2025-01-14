Ireland's Centre-Right Parties Near Coalition Agreement

Ireland's dominant centre-right parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, are on the verge of reaching a coalition agreement with independent lawmakers, insiders revealed on Tuesday. The deal aims to secure power for another five-year term following the recent election where they fell short by one seat.

Although some Irish media outlets claimed the coalition agreement was finalized, senior Fine Gael lawmaker Peter Burke indicated negotiations were still in progress. He stated that a government program is expected to be disclosed within the next 24 hours. Independent lawmaker Barry Heneghan confirmed that discussions with the major parties are complete, with decisions expected after a regional group meeting on Wednesday.

The political groups are eager to conclude the agreement before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week. His proposed corporate tax cuts and tariffs have raised concerns over potential impacts on Ireland's multinational-dependent economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)