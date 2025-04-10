Nicaragua and China's Strengthening Ties: A Tech Partnership
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega held a meeting with a Chinese delegation, including Huawei executives, in Managua. Ortega expressed Nicaragua's eagerness to strengthen cooperation with Chinese companies, as reported by official media. This aligns with Ortega’s broader strategy of fostering international partnerships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 05:46 IST
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega recently engaged in discussions with a Chinese delegation in Managua.
The delegation comprised representatives from Huawei, a leading global tech company. According to official media reports, this interaction highlights Ortega's intent to bolster Nicaragua's ties with China.
Ortega emphasized Nicaragua's commitment to expanding cooperation with Chinese enterprises, aligning with his administration's strategic approach to forging international collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
