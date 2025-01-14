Left Menu

Odisha's Health Overhaul: BJP Implements Ayushman Bharat Amid Political Clash

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticized the previous government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, accusing them of political neglect. Despite objections from the BJD, the scheme now benefits 1.3 crore families. The BJP aims to establish health centers in each gram panchayat.

Updated: 14-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:27 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched a scathing critique against the former Naveen Patnaik administration for allegedly foregoing the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in favor of personal interests.

Majhi contends this neglect deprived citizens of essential health benefits until the BJP came to power and facilitated the scheme's introduction, aiming to provide cashless health coverage to millions.

Despite accusations and rebuttals by the BJD, who claim political motivations behind the criticisms, the BJP continues to expand healthcare access throughout the state, with plans to establish health centers in every gram panchayat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

