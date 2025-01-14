Odisha's Health Overhaul: BJP Implements Ayushman Bharat Amid Political Clash

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched a scathing critique against the former Naveen Patnaik administration for allegedly foregoing the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in favor of personal interests.

Majhi contends this neglect deprived citizens of essential health benefits until the BJP came to power and facilitated the scheme's introduction, aiming to provide cashless health coverage to millions.

Despite accusations and rebuttals by the BJD, who claim political motivations behind the criticisms, the BJP continues to expand healthcare access throughout the state, with plans to establish health centers in every gram panchayat.

(With inputs from agencies.)