Bridging Continents: India-Spain Relations Strengthened Through Strategic Talks

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's first official visit to Spain emphasized the historical partnership between India and Spain. He met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI, reinforcing bilateral ties and discussing global issues. Talks with Defense Minister Margarita Robles focused on enhancing defense cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar embarked on his inaugural official visit to Spain to solidify the enduring partnership between the two nations. Throughout his visit, he engaged with key Spanish figures, including President Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI, emphasizing bilateral cooperation and mutual interests on global platforms.

In insightful discussions with Spanish President Sanchez, Jaishankar reiterated their shared commitment to advancing cooperative goals. The meeting followed Sanchez's visit to India earlier, underscoring the ongoing dialogue between the nations. Both parties addressed bilateral progress and their prospects in the current global landscape.

Jaishankar also engaged in productive talks with Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, focusing on enhancing defense collaboration. Acknowledging Spain's pivotal role in connecting India with the EU and Latin America, he stressed the need for cohesive efforts among governments, businesses, and institutions to harness future opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

