Flag Controversy Looms Over Inauguration Day
House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered flags to be raised to full height at the US Capitol, pausing a 30-day flag-lowering period following former President Jimmy Carter's death. President-elect Trump had objected to taking the oath under half-staff flags, potentially reversing Biden's order when in office.
In a move poised to ignite political debate, House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday directed that flags at the US Capitol be raised to their full height on Inauguration Day. This decision temporarily halts the 30-day flag-lowering period established after the death of former President Jimmy Carter.
The order, originally set into motion by President Joe Biden, required flags to be flown at half-staff at federal buildings until January 28, a timeframe that covers President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump had previously voiced displeasure at the prospect of taking office under flags at half-staff.
Despite warnings from Democrats, Trump wrote on social media that no American would be pleased with this scenario and hinted at possible changes once he assumes office. Meanwhile, flags at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida are flying at full height, contrary to state directives matching Biden's federal rules.
