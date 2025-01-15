New Orleans Prepares for a Secure Super Bowl Amid Recent Attacks

Law enforcement officials are set to ensure safety at next month's Super Bowl in New Orleans, following a deadly New Year's Day attack in the city. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a Texas native who supported the Islamic State, was killed by police after ramming his pickup truck into a crowd.

Thousands of football fans will arrive for the event on Feb. 9, concluding a week-long festivity in the popular tourist city. Special agent Eric DeLaune reassured the public of Homeland Security Investigations' commitment to safeguarding attendees.

Despite warnings of potential copycat attacks, New Orleans' resilience stands strong. DeLaune will coordinate efforts across local, state, and federal levels to deliver a safe Super Bowl experience.

