AI-Generated Controversy: AAP vs. BJP

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against AAP for posting AI-generated images of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on social media. The images, depicting BJP leaders in altered scenarios, have sparked political controversy. AAP claims it's a diversion from critical issues as polls approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 00:17 IST
AI-Generated Controversy: AAP vs. BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly using AI-generated images featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. These images were reportedly posted on the party's official social media account, according to police sources.

The FIR was filed at the North Avenue police station, where complaints were received about the AI-manipulated media. One video notably featured modified scenes from a 90s Bollywood film with altered faces of BJP leaders and dubbed audio relating to the Delhi elections, sources said.

In response, AAP condemned the FIR as BJP's tactic for diverting attention from pressing public issues, alleging it is a common practice as elections near. The party accused BJP of selectively wielding state power while ignoring illegal activities within its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

