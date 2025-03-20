Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Parsi New Year Navroz with Heartfelt Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed warm wishes to the citizens on Parsi New Year, Navroz. He expressed hopes for prosperity, success, and strengthened ties of unity. Traditionally of Iranian origin, Navroz marks the new year for Parsis and is celebrated with much joy and harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the Parsi New Year, Navroz, on Thursday. In his message, he wished for prosperity and deeper bonds of togetherness in the coming year.

'Navroz Mubarak! May this special day bring abundance of happiness, prosperity, and good health to all,' the Prime Minister expressed in his post on platform X. He further hoped that the future year would be filled with success, progress, and strengthened harmony among communities.

Navroz, also referred to as Nowruz, holds its roots in Iranian tradition and marks the Parsi traditional new year. The festival is celebrated with joy and represents an opportunity to strengthen ties and embrace progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

