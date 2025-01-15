Biden to Roll Back Trump-Era Cuba Sanctions for Political Prisoner Release

In a significant policy shift, President Joe Biden has announced plans to relax sanctions on Cuba, seeking to secure the release of political prisoners detained by the communist regime. The move signals a diplomatic pivot from the hardline restrictions of the Trump administration, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The initiative involves removing Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, reversing restrictions on financial transactions, and suspending the use of U.S. courts for claims related to properties seized after Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution. These steps are anticipated to facilitate dialogue spearheaded by the Catholic Church on human rights issues.

The Biden administration's decision marks a departure from policies that contributed to Cuba's economic struggles and could potentially ease bilateral tensions. However, this does not alter the decades-old U.S. economic embargo, which requires congressional action to lift. The impact of these changes will unfold amid Cuba's ongoing economic crisis and significant emigration wave.

