Controversial Sports Bill Sparks Debate Over Transgender Athlete Participation

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the 'Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025,' a controversial bill aiming to ban transgender girls and women from participating in school sports. The bill, which passed with a 218-206 vote, threatens to withhold federal funds from non-compliant schools. Two Democrats sided with Republicans, an increase from the last term where no Democrats supported it.

The bill's future in the Senate is uncertain. Although Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, passing the bill would require overcoming the filibuster rule, which necessitates 60 votes. It remains unclear if any Senate Democrats will back the legislation.

Proponents argue the bill enforces necessary competition standards. However, critics, including No. 3 House Democrat Pete Aguilar, express concerns about its implications, particularly for transgender students' rights. The debate underscores the evolving political landscape regarding transgender rights, especially in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)