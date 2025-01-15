Controversial Sports Bill Sparks Debate Over Transgender Athlete Participation
The U.S. House passed the 'Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,' banning transgender females from school sports. The legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate. Proponents argue it's necessary for fair competition, while opponents warn it could lead to harmful inspections of transgender students.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the 'Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025,' a controversial bill aiming to ban transgender girls and women from participating in school sports. The bill, which passed with a 218-206 vote, threatens to withhold federal funds from non-compliant schools. Two Democrats sided with Republicans, an increase from the last term where no Democrats supported it.
The bill's future in the Senate is uncertain. Although Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, passing the bill would require overcoming the filibuster rule, which necessitates 60 votes. It remains unclear if any Senate Democrats will back the legislation.
Proponents argue the bill enforces necessary competition standards. However, critics, including No. 3 House Democrat Pete Aguilar, express concerns about its implications, particularly for transgender students' rights. The debate underscores the evolving political landscape regarding transgender rights, especially in sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Giorgia Meloni's Strategic Meeting with Donald Trump
Strengthening Ties: Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump Forge Alliances
Giorgia Meloni's Unplanned Florida Rendezvous with Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to block sentencing in his hush money case in New York, reports AP.
Federal Judge Overturns Biden's LGBTQ+ Protections Under Title IX