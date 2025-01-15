Tensions Rise as South Korean Authorities Attempt Second Arrest of Impeached President
South Korean authorities have once again attempted to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges related to his martial law declaration. Despite deploying thousands of officers, the operation faced resistance from Yoon's supporters. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is debating his impeachment status.
In a dramatic escalation, South Korean authorities renewed their bid to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law on Dec. 3, leading to widespread political unrest. Hundreds of officers descended on his residence, driven by insurrection accusations against the embattled leader.
The intense operation on Wednesday morning followed a failed attempt earlier this month, which resulted in a stalemate with Yoon's security detail. Yoon's lawyers contend the moves to detain him lack legal basis, arguing they aim to dishonor him publicly.
Amidst the heightened tensions, Acting President Choi Sang-mok urged for restraint, while the heated Constitutional Court deliberation over Yoon's impeachment continues. Facing unparalleled political drama, South Korea's opposition urges the president to submit to legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
