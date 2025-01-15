Controversial Pentagon Nominee Faces Fiery Senate Hearing

In a heated Senate hearing, Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, encountered fierce opposition from Democrats due to his lack of experience and controversial past remarks. Despite these challenges, he secured pivotal backing from influential Republican Senator Joni Ernst, enhancing his prospects for confirmation.

The four-hour session saw Hegseth, a former Fox News host, facing inquiries about his stance on women in combat, alleged personal indiscretions, and financial stewardship. Although he attempted to mitigate concerns, Democratic Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Tammy Duckworth argued that his views and experience were insufficient for the role, demanding he change his perspectives on gender equality in the military.

Accusations surrounding Hegseth's behavior, including a 2017 sexual assault allegation which he denies, and financial management issues, were also part of the discussion. Despite the political theatrics, Republican support for Hegseth remained strong. As the Senate prepares for a possible narrow vote, his potential confirmation will symbolize a significant shift in military leadership amid ongoing global conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)