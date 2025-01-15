South Korea on Edge: Arrest Attempt of Impeached President Yoon Sparks National Tension

South Korean authorities intensified efforts on Wednesday to apprehend impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces accusations of insurrection related to his controversial martial law declaration in December. Video footage captured the massive police presence as officers, equipped with ladders and wire cutters, approached Yoon's hillside villa where he remains fortified.

Reports indicate tensions flaring near the residence as Yoon's supporters clashed with police forces. Authorities confirmed the dispatch of 3,200 officers to facilitate the arrest while pro-Yoon protesters and People Power Party members braved freezing temperatures in a show of solidarity with the embattled leader.

The arrest warrant against Yoon is unprecedented for an incumbent South Korean president. Amidst legal arguments and public demonstrations, the Constitutional Court deliberates his impeachment, reflecting the deep political divisions within one of Asia's most dynamic democracies.

