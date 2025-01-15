Indira Bhawan: A New Dawn for Congress

In a significant political development, senior Congress leaders gathered to inaugurate their new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in a ceremony attended by the party's top brass, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi. Expressing optimism, Ambika Soni noted the promising future this change could herald for the party.

Pratap Singh Bajwa underscored the importance of a vibrant opposition, stating that the new headquarters symbolize unity for secular nationalist forces. At this moment of transition, the party's rich legacy continues to inspire, recalled Ranjeet Ranjan, reflecting on the many significant moments at the party's previous headquarters.

Located at 9A, Kotla Road, the new office opened on January 15, marking a historic chapter in Congress's 139-year journey. The ceremony drew notable leaders from within the party, marking a continuation of Congress's enduring influence in India's political landscape.

