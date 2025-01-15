Left Menu

Indira Bhawan: A New Dawn for Congress

Congress leaders express optimism during the inauguration of their new headquarters in Indira Bhawan, marking a new phase for the party. The event emphasizes a strengthened opposition and draws upon Congress's rich historical legacy, as new chapters are written at 9A, Kotla Road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:16 IST
Indira Bhawan: A New Dawn for Congress
Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Ranjeet Ranjan,Nana Patole and Pratap Singh Bajwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, senior Congress leaders gathered to inaugurate their new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in a ceremony attended by the party's top brass, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi. Expressing optimism, Ambika Soni noted the promising future this change could herald for the party.

Pratap Singh Bajwa underscored the importance of a vibrant opposition, stating that the new headquarters symbolize unity for secular nationalist forces. At this moment of transition, the party's rich legacy continues to inspire, recalled Ranjeet Ranjan, reflecting on the many significant moments at the party's previous headquarters.

Located at 9A, Kotla Road, the new office opened on January 15, marking a historic chapter in Congress's 139-year journey. The ceremony drew notable leaders from within the party, marking a continuation of Congress's enduring influence in India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025