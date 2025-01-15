Japan's Stand: Unilateral Changes in South China Sea Unacceptable
Japan's foreign minister, Takeshi Iwaya, has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the South China Sea and opposes any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo. During a visit to the Philippines, he emphasized support for Manila's maritime security and underscored the importance of trilateral cooperation with the U.S.
Japan has voiced serious concerns over actions in the South China Sea that heighten tensions, firmly opposing any unilateral attempts to alter the existing status quo, stated Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during his visit to the Philippines. He pledged Japan's ongoing support for Manila's maritime security and highlighted plans to strengthen a trilateral cooperation framework with the United States.
Iwaya's visit comes in the wake of a virtual discussion between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden. The leaders reiterated their commitment to deepening their economic, security, and technological ties amid growing regional tensions.
The Philippines, a U.S. ally, has been locked in maritime disputes with China, particularly over what Manila views as Chinese encroachment into its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo praised the country's resilient partnership with Japan, emphasizing their shared commitment to a rules-based order in regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
