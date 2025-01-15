Mitsotakis Nominates Speaker for Greek Presidency

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has nominated Constantine Tassoulas, the current speaker of parliament, as the country's next president. As a member of the New Democracy party, Tassoulas brings experience from his tenure as parliament speaker since 2019, and previous roles as culture and sports minister, as well as deputy defense minister.

The position of Greece's president is largely ceremonial, requiring election by 300 lawmakers for a five-year term. This can involve up to five rounds, with initial rounds needing 200 votes and later rounds requiring fewer. New Democracy, led by Mitsotakis, currently holds 156 seats.

The first round of presidential voting is scheduled for January 25. To succeed early in the voting process, candidates need widespread support, indicating significant political maneuvering will occur in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)