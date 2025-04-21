Left Menu

Jamie Vardy's Honest Reflection: Leicester City's Tumultuous Season

Jamie Vardy admits to feeling embarrassed about his and Leicester City's performances leading to their relegation from the Premier League. The team's poor form, breaking records for home league losses, culminated in this outcome, despite their historic 2016 title win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:47 IST
Jamie Vardy's Honest Reflection: Leicester City's Tumultuous Season

Jamie Vardy openly criticized himself and his Leicester City teammates following their relegation from the Premier League, labeling his own performance as an 'embarrassment'.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Liverpool relegated Leicester, who have now set an English record of nine consecutive home league losses without scoring.

Leicester, winners of the 2016 title, experienced a dismal season. Vardy, the club's talisman, scored only seven goals in 31 appearances. Reflecting on social media, Vardy expressed deep regret and apologized to fans ahead of their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

