The Crucial Role of Civil Services in Federal Stability

On Monday, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar underlined the importance of the Civil Services in ensuring political stability and continuous growth, while cautioning that corruption within this body poses significant risks to federal politics.

In Jaipur, at an event by the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industries celebrating Civil Services Day, Dhankhar praised civil servants' pivotal role in advancing democracy and governance, urging them to adhere to strict ethical standards and transparency.

Highlighting Rajasthan's potential for development in areas like tourism, minerals, and renewable energies, he called for targeted efforts from organizations to enhance the state's offerings, particularly in IT and education sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)