The Crucial Role of Civil Services in Federal Stability

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the crucial role of Civil Services in maintaining political stability and growth. He warns against corruption and alliances between civil servants and political or industrial entities. Dhankhar also discusses development opportunities in Rajasthan, focusing on health, education, and renewable energies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar underlined the importance of the Civil Services in ensuring political stability and continuous growth, while cautioning that corruption within this body poses significant risks to federal politics.

In Jaipur, at an event by the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industries celebrating Civil Services Day, Dhankhar praised civil servants' pivotal role in advancing democracy and governance, urging them to adhere to strict ethical standards and transparency.

Highlighting Rajasthan's potential for development in areas like tourism, minerals, and renewable energies, he called for targeted efforts from organizations to enhance the state's offerings, particularly in IT and education sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

