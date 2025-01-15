Left Menu

Controversy Over Zuckerberg's Remarks on Indian Elections Resolved

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey declared the issue concerning Mark Zuckerberg's comments on the Indian elections resolved after a Meta India official apologized. Zuckerberg mistakenly claimed on a podcast that India's government lost power in 2024 due to its pandemic response. Meta's VP acknowledged the error.

The controversy involving BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's remarks on Indian elections has been resolved. Dubey considered the matter closed after an official apology from Meta India's vice president, Shivnath Thukral, regarding Zuckerberg's claim that the Indian government lost power in the 2024 elections due to its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nishikant Dubey, who chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology, expressed satisfaction with the apology, stating that this is a victory for the common citizens of India. Dubey had previously announced plans to summon Meta representatives to address the issue following uproar over Zuckerberg's comments made during a podcast.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also criticized Zuckerberg's claim as factually incorrect and affirmed that India's 2024 elections reinforced the trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged Meta to prioritize accuracy and uphold its credibility in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

