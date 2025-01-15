Bayrou's Political Balancing Act: French Government Teeters on Brink

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou faces mounting pressure as his minority government's future hangs in the balance. The Socialist Party has threatened to support a no-confidence vote, which would deal a significant blow to Bayrou's administration.

Despite an offer to renegotiate a contentious 2023 pension reform law in a bid to secure Socialist support, Bayrou may find himself reliant on the unpredictable backing of the far-right National Rally (RN), likening his position to that of former PM Michel Barnier.

Debate on the no-confidence vote is scheduled for Thursday, according to National Assembly President Yaël Braun-Pivet. The Socialists demand concrete concessions, but Budget Minister Amelie de Montchalin remains optimistic about unions and employers reaching a new agreement.

