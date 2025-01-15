Bayrou's Political Balancing Act: French Government Teeters on Brink
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is grappling with political challenges as the Socialist Party threatens to back a no-confidence vote, jeopardizing his government. Despite attempting to win over the Socialists with a renegotiation offer on the 2023 pension reform law, Bayrou’s reliance on far-right support highlights his precarious position.
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou faces mounting pressure as his minority government's future hangs in the balance. The Socialist Party has threatened to support a no-confidence vote, which would deal a significant blow to Bayrou's administration.
Despite an offer to renegotiate a contentious 2023 pension reform law in a bid to secure Socialist support, Bayrou may find himself reliant on the unpredictable backing of the far-right National Rally (RN), likening his position to that of former PM Michel Barnier.
Debate on the no-confidence vote is scheduled for Thursday, according to National Assembly President Yaël Braun-Pivet. The Socialists demand concrete concessions, but Budget Minister Amelie de Montchalin remains optimistic about unions and employers reaching a new agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Implements Pension Reforms Amid Economic Challenges
Pakistan Implements Pension Reforms Amid Fiscal Constraints
Pakistan Implements Major Pension Reforms Amid Financial Pressures
Political Tensions Rise Over Macron's Pension Reform
Pension Reform Showdown: France's Government Faces Key Test