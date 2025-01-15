Siege at Stilfontein: The Human Cost of South Africa's Crackdown on Illegal Mining

The South African government is under fire for its handling of a police siege that led to the deaths of over 60 unlicenced miners trapped underground for months. The ongoing rescue operation has thus far pulled out 60 bodies and 132 survivors, who were immediately taken into custody.

The miners, many undocumented workers from neighboring countries, were caught in the crackdown on illegal mining that authorities say drains the economy of millions. Rescue efforts in the Stilfontein gold mine continue amid calls for an independent inquiry into this devastating episode.

Amid the complex socio-economic repercussions, the Democratic Alliance demands accountability for what they term a "horrific display of state negligence." As more miners are extracted, the broader conversation around illegal mining and its human cost continues to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)