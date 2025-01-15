Left Menu

Political Uproar in West Bengal: CM Banerjee Urged to Resign Over Hospital Tragedy

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has demanded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation and arrest following the death of a woman due to allegedly expired intravenous fluid at a state-run hospital. A 13-member committee will investigate the matter, while TMC dismisses BJP's claims as politically driven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Political tensions escalated in West Bengal as BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called for the resignation and arrest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following a woman's tragic death. The incident, linked to the administration of expired intravenous fluid in a government hospital, raises serious questions about healthcare practices.

Adhikari, accompanied by BJP MLAs, insisted that Banerjee, serving also as the state's health minister, should face charges. He criticized the healthcare system's condition, labeling it as negligent and demanding a probe by the CID into the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital incident.

Although the state's health department has initiated investigations, TMC spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar accused Adhikari of exploiting the incident for political leverage. This conflict highlights ongoing regional political struggles and heightens scrutiny over state-run medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

