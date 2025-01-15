Political Uproar in West Bengal: CM Banerjee Urged to Resign Over Hospital Tragedy

Political tensions escalated in West Bengal as BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called for the resignation and arrest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following a woman's tragic death. The incident, linked to the administration of expired intravenous fluid in a government hospital, raises serious questions about healthcare practices.

Adhikari, accompanied by BJP MLAs, insisted that Banerjee, serving also as the state's health minister, should face charges. He criticized the healthcare system's condition, labeling it as negligent and demanding a probe by the CID into the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital incident.

Although the state's health department has initiated investigations, TMC spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar accused Adhikari of exploiting the incident for political leverage. This conflict highlights ongoing regional political struggles and heightens scrutiny over state-run medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)