Unprecedented Political Turmoil: South Korea's President Arrested

In a historic development for South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested Wednesday amid an investigation into a criminal insurrection, marking the first such arrest of a sitting president. Yoon cooperated with what he termed an 'illegal probe' to prevent violence.

Following his martial law declaration on Dec. 3 and subsequent impeachment, Yoon barricaded himself in his residence, necessitating the deployment of over 3,000 police for his arrest. The questioning by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is ongoing, despite Yoon's refusal to permit video recordings or respond to questions.

As the nation watches the Constitutional Court's deliberation on Yoon's impeachment, support for his People Power Party has surged. This political drama unfolds amid speculations of election fraud parallels with the U.S., challenging Asia's fourth-largest economy with unprecedented political turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)