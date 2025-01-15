Left Menu

Unprecedented Political Turmoil: South Korea's President Arrested

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest marks a first for an incumbent leader in the nation. Alleged involvement in a criminal insurrection investigation leads to his impeachment and questioning amid a fervent political atmosphere. Despite public disapproval, his supporters and People Power Party gain resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:51 IST
Unprecedented Political Turmoil: South Korea's President Arrested
President Yoon Suk Yeol

In a historic development for South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested Wednesday amid an investigation into a criminal insurrection, marking the first such arrest of a sitting president. Yoon cooperated with what he termed an 'illegal probe' to prevent violence.

Following his martial law declaration on Dec. 3 and subsequent impeachment, Yoon barricaded himself in his residence, necessitating the deployment of over 3,000 police for his arrest. The questioning by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is ongoing, despite Yoon's refusal to permit video recordings or respond to questions.

As the nation watches the Constitutional Court's deliberation on Yoon's impeachment, support for his People Power Party has surged. This political drama unfolds amid speculations of election fraud parallels with the U.S., challenging Asia's fourth-largest economy with unprecedented political turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025