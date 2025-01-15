Key Developments in US Politics and Economics: Supreme Court, Energy Policy, and Market Volatility

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a significant case regarding a Texas law that mandates age verification on pornographic websites to protect minors. The law, which has sparked free speech debates, is being challenged by industry groups who argue it impinges on constitutional rights.

President-elect Donald Trump's energy department nominee, Chris Wright, is expected to advocate for increased production of domestic energy resources, particularly LNG and nuclear power, during his Senate confirmation hearing. Wright's stance emphasizes fossil fuels as essential in addressing global poverty over long-term climate concerns.

The U.S. housing market grapples with rising interest rates, as the 30-year mortgage rates hit their highest since May 2024. This trend poses challenges for homebuyers already dealing with elevated prices and limited housing supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)