Left Menu

Key Developments in US Politics and Economics: Supreme Court, Energy Policy, and Market Volatility

The US Supreme Court will review a Texas law on age-verification for online pornography, while Trump's Energy Department nominee promotes LNG and nuclear power. Mortgage rates rise to an eight-month high, impacting potential homebuyers. Concurrently, political shifts with Trump's return are expected to influence market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:32 IST
Key Developments in US Politics and Economics: Supreme Court, Energy Policy, and Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a significant case regarding a Texas law that mandates age verification on pornographic websites to protect minors. The law, which has sparked free speech debates, is being challenged by industry groups who argue it impinges on constitutional rights.

President-elect Donald Trump's energy department nominee, Chris Wright, is expected to advocate for increased production of domestic energy resources, particularly LNG and nuclear power, during his Senate confirmation hearing. Wright's stance emphasizes fossil fuels as essential in addressing global poverty over long-term climate concerns.

The U.S. housing market grapples with rising interest rates, as the 30-year mortgage rates hit their highest since May 2024. This trend poses challenges for homebuyers already dealing with elevated prices and limited housing supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025