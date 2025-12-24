Left Menu

Russia's Lunar Ambitions: Nuclear Power Plant on the Moon by 2036

Russia plans to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon by 2036 to support its lunar space activities and a partnership with China. Despite setbacks, Russia aims to transition from short-term missions to sustained lunar exploration. The project involves cooperation with Rosatom and the Kurchatov Institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:54 IST
Russia is setting its ambitions high as it plans to develop a nuclear power plant on the moon by 2036. The facility aims to support Russia's lunar space program, including its joint Russian-Chinese research station, showcasing the nation's steadfast interest in space exploration despite past challenges.

The announcement comes after the setback of the Luna-25 mission, which crashed in August 2023, highlighting the increasing competition from space programs in the United States and China, along with the burgeoning commercial space sector led by figures like Elon Musk.

Roscosmos, Russia's state space corporation, has signed with Lavochkin Association to realize this ambitious project. The plan aims to power scientific and exploration activities, potentially marking a shift from short-term lunar visits to long-term exploration, establishing Russia's presence in the ever-evolving landscape of space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

