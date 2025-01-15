Left Menu

Congress' 'Kisan Mazdoor Samman Evam Nyay Yatra' Postponed

The Congress party has delayed the 'Kisan Mazdoor Samman Evam Nyay Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh due to the Maha Kumbh, rescheduling it for after February 16. The campaign aims to address farmer issues, focusing on payment for sugarcane and land acquisition compensation.

  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party announced the postponement of its 'Kisan Mazdoor Samman Evam Nyay Yatra' originally set for January 18 in Uttar Pradesh, citing the Maha Kumbh festivities as a reason. The yatra will now commence next month.

Ajay Rai, head of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, stated the yatra will begin after February 16 to ensure the Maha Kumbh visitors face no inconvenience. The initiative will kick off in Ghaziabad, focusing on challenges plaguing farmers in western Uttar Pradesh.

Rai highlighted issues such as unfair sugarcane payments and lack of compensation for land acquisition. Kisan Congress President Sukhpal Singh Khaira emphasized the increasing debt burden on farmers, urging the government to enhance the agricultural budget for farmer prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

