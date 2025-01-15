Poland Accuses Russia of Planning Aerial Terrorism

Poland has accused Russia of plotting airborne terrorism against its territory and other nations, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The announcement comes after meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw.

Security officials believe the recent exploded parcels at logistics depots across Europe were preliminary tests for a broader scheme targeting U.S. cargo flights. The incidents happened in Britain, Germany, and Poland in July. However, Russia has dismissed any involvement in these explosions, with Tusk refraining from delving into specific details.

Additionally, Moscow continues to deny any association with various Western-reported incidents involving break-ins, arson, and attacks by operatives allegedly on Russia's payroll. The Russian embassy in Warsaw has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding Tusk's allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)