Bayrou's Balancing Act: French Politics on a Knife-Edge

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government faces a critical test as he tries to prevent the Socialist Party from supporting a no-confidence vote. With the pension reform at the center of negotiations, Bayrou risks losing Socialist backing, potentially leaving him vulnerable to far-right influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:43 IST
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is fighting to prevent a no-confidence motion, driven by far-left and other opposition lawmakers, with a critical vote looming on Thursday.

The Socialist Party's support is pivotal, as Bayrou offers concessions on the controversial 2023 pension reforms to secure their backing, thereby reducing reliance on the far-right National Rally.

With the Socialist Party demanding further guarantees, Bayrou remains in a tense negotiation to ensure political survival while grappling with inherently divisive policy reforms.

