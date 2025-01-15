Bayrou's Balancing Act: French Politics on a Knife-Edge

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is fighting to prevent a no-confidence motion, driven by far-left and other opposition lawmakers, with a critical vote looming on Thursday.

The Socialist Party's support is pivotal, as Bayrou offers concessions on the controversial 2023 pension reforms to secure their backing, thereby reducing reliance on the far-right National Rally.

With the Socialist Party demanding further guarantees, Bayrou remains in a tense negotiation to ensure political survival while grappling with inherently divisive policy reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)