Polish EU Presidency to Fast-Track Ukraine's Membership Amid Historical Reconciliation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, on Wednesday, committed to propel Ukraine's membership in the European Union during Poland's presidency tenure. Standing beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw, Tusk emphasized breaking the deadlock surrounding Ukraine's EU aspirations.

The gathering unfolded amid an agreement between Poland and Ukraine on exhuming Polish victims of World War II-era atrocities committed by Ukrainian nationalists. This accord comes days after progress was announced by Tusk, addressing a historical grievance that has lingered between the nations.

Tusk faces growing domestic pressure, especially with an approaching presidential election where he intends to appeal against nationalist opposition by advocating a pro-EU and inclusive patriotism stance. The recent resolution marks a diplomatic breakthrough in Polish-Ukrainian relations.

