Left Menu

Bidhuri vs Atishi: Tensions Escalate Ahead of Assembly Elections

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri targeted his rival Atishi from the Kalkaji seat, accusing her of neglecting constituents. His remarks prompted a backlash due to their personal nature. Bidhuri was admonished by his party to concentrate on campaign issues rather than personal attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:12 IST
Bidhuri vs Atishi: Tensions Escalate Ahead of Assembly Elections
Bidhuri
  • Country:
  • India

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri intensified his attacks on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, describing her campaigning efforts as ineffective and theatrical ahead of the assembly elections in Kalkaji. He accused Atishi of neglecting vital public service projects during her tenure.

Bidhuri, known for making controversial remarks, recently faced criticism over a derogatory comment involving Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Subsequently, the BJP urged him to prioritize policy discussions over personal criticisms.

Amidst these escalating tensions, Bidhuri accused the AAP of failing to address water shortages and infrastructure issues. Despite the controversies, his party instructed him to focus on key electoral issues rather than engage in personal disputes with female political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025