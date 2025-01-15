Bidhuri vs Atishi: Tensions Escalate Ahead of Assembly Elections
BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri targeted his rival Atishi from the Kalkaji seat, accusing her of neglecting constituents. His remarks prompted a backlash due to their personal nature. Bidhuri was admonished by his party to concentrate on campaign issues rather than personal attacks.
BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri intensified his attacks on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, describing her campaigning efforts as ineffective and theatrical ahead of the assembly elections in Kalkaji. He accused Atishi of neglecting vital public service projects during her tenure.
Bidhuri, known for making controversial remarks, recently faced criticism over a derogatory comment involving Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Subsequently, the BJP urged him to prioritize policy discussions over personal criticisms.
Amidst these escalating tensions, Bidhuri accused the AAP of failing to address water shortages and infrastructure issues. Despite the controversies, his party instructed him to focus on key electoral issues rather than engage in personal disputes with female political figures.
