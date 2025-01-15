Supreme Court Faces Contentious Battle Over Texas' Age-Verification Law

The U.S. Supreme Court grappled with a Texas law requiring age verification on pornographic sites, sparking a debate on its impact on free speech. The law, challenged for potentially stifling adult expression, aims to shield minors from explicit content.

Lawyer Derek Shaffer, representing the Free Speech Coalition, emphasized the law's intrusion on constitutionally protected speech, urging the justices to reinstate a federal injunction that had temporarily blocked the mandate.

The Supreme Court's impending decision, expected by June, will set a critical precedent on the balance between state regulations and First Amendment rights concerning online content access.

(With inputs from agencies.)