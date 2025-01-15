Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Contentious Battle Over Texas' Age-Verification Law

The U.S. Supreme Court deliberated a Texas law mandating pornographic websites to verify users' ages to protect minors. Challengers argue it curtails free speech. A federal judge's previous injunction was lifted by the 5th Circuit Court. A Supreme Court ruling is anticipated by June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court grappled with a Texas law requiring age verification on pornographic sites, sparking a debate on its impact on free speech. The law, challenged for potentially stifling adult expression, aims to shield minors from explicit content.

Lawyer Derek Shaffer, representing the Free Speech Coalition, emphasized the law's intrusion on constitutionally protected speech, urging the justices to reinstate a federal injunction that had temporarily blocked the mandate.

The Supreme Court's impending decision, expected by June, will set a critical precedent on the balance between state regulations and First Amendment rights concerning online content access.

