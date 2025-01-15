Rajasthan Goes Digital: NeVA Training for MLAs
The Rajasthan Assembly is transitioning to digital practices, with MLAs receiving training on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). iPads have been installed at each assembly seat, and additional equipment was provided. A central-state funded program supports this initiative, ensuring MLAs can work both online and offline.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Assembly is making significant strides towards digital transformation, with Speaker Vasudev Devnani announcing training for MLAs on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).
iPads have been installed at each of the 200 MLA seats, enabling them to harness the digital mode essential for modern governance. The 'One Nation, One Application' programme, attended by 110 MLAs, provided comprehensive training led by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and NIC officials.
Each MLA's residence now includes a laptop and printer, part of a Rs 12.61 crore initiative, 60 percent funded by the Central Government and 40 percent by the state, aimed at ensuring seamless online and offline legislative operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Assembly
- NeVA
- MLAs
- digital
- training
- iPad
- government
- technology
- application
ALSO READ
India's Digital Leap: Transforming Entrepreneurship and Social Mobility
India's NBFCs Poised for Transformation in 2025: Digital Growth vs. Regulatory Hurdles
Coast Guard and AIIMS Join Forces for Advanced Medical Training
Digital Leap: Mahakumbh 2025 Ticketing Transformation
India's Digital Transformation: MeitY's Strategic Initiatives Leading the Charge