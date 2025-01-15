Rajasthan Goes Digital: NeVA Training for MLAs

The Rajasthan Assembly is making significant strides towards digital transformation, with Speaker Vasudev Devnani announcing training for MLAs on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

iPads have been installed at each of the 200 MLA seats, enabling them to harness the digital mode essential for modern governance. The 'One Nation, One Application' programme, attended by 110 MLAs, provided comprehensive training led by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and NIC officials.

Each MLA's residence now includes a laptop and printer, part of a Rs 12.61 crore initiative, 60 percent funded by the Central Government and 40 percent by the state, aimed at ensuring seamless online and offline legislative operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)