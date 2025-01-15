Trump Announces Hostage Deal in Gaza

In a surprising development, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that a breakthrough deal has been achieved to free hostages detained in Gaza.

Trump made the announcement via his Truth Social platform, stating that the agreement follows news of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump asserted, signaling a significant step towards easing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)