Left Menu

Trump Announces Hostage Deal in Gaza

Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that a deal was reached to release hostages in Gaza. This came after reports of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Trump's statement highlights imminent release of the hostages in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:48 IST
Trump Announces Hostage Deal in Gaza
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising development, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that a breakthrough deal has been achieved to free hostages detained in Gaza.

Trump made the announcement via his Truth Social platform, stating that the agreement follows news of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump asserted, signaling a significant step towards easing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025