Trump Announces Hostage Deal in Gaza
Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that a deal was reached to release hostages in Gaza. This came after reports of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Trump's statement highlights imminent release of the hostages in the ongoing Middle East conflict.
In a surprising development, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that a breakthrough deal has been achieved to free hostages detained in Gaza.
Trump made the announcement via his Truth Social platform, stating that the agreement follows news of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the ongoing Gaza conflict.
"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump asserted, signaling a significant step towards easing regional tensions.
