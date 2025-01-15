Left Menu

Ireland's Coalition Pact: Political Rewind & Economic Promises

Ireland's main centre-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, finalized a coalition with independents. Micheal Martin returns as prime minister, continuing the high-spending economic agenda. The coalition plans increased public investment, infrastructure fixes, and tax cuts, with a focus on stability amid global challenges, while managing potential financial volatility.

In a decisive move, Ireland's leading centre-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, have ratified a coalition agreement with independent lawmakers, reinstating Micheal Martin as prime minister. This coalition seeks to uphold the previous government's high-spending policy, driving significant economic and infrastructural advancements.

The new administration, with a commanding parliamentary majority, is committed to enhancing public sector investment, addressing infrastructure gaps, and reducing taxes. This comes at a critical time, anticipating challenges from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's fiscal policies, which may impact Ireland's economy heavily reliant on foreign multinationals.

The government intends to delay income tax cuts if financial conditions worsen, prioritizing capital spending and safeguarding public services. Paschal Donohoe of Fine Gael is poised to resume his role as finance minister, reinforcing Ireland's financial strategies in the eurozone.

