Political War of Words: Maharashtra's Legacy in Question

In a heated political exchange, Bharatiya Janata Party's general secretary Vinod Tawde has openly criticized Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Tawde took exception to Pawar's comments on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that Pawar had neglected the reformist values of Maharashtra.

The tension escalated after Amit Shah accused Sharad Pawar of engaging in 'politics of betrayal and treachery' since 1978. In response, Pawar defended his political history, pointing out that none of Shah's predecessors as Union Home Ministers faced externasment.

The war of words continued as Pawar reminded Shah of the legacy of political figures like Yashwantrao Chavan, known for their inclusive politics, while Tawde questioned whether Pawar would make similar criticisms against historical BJP figures who faced imprisonment during the Emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)