Marco Rubio's Vision: America’s Strategic Shift in Global Policies

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, poised to become the next Secretary of State, took a strong stance on altering America's foreign policy trajectory to reduce reliance on China and deter its potential aggression against Taiwan.

In a committee hearing, Rubio emphasized bolstering U.S. domestic industry and aligning with the porcupine strategy for Taiwan to counter China's influence globally.

His approach aligns with a robust 'America First' policy, indicating a departure from previous disagreements with Trump's stances, as Rubio prepares to lead America on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)