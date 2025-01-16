Left Menu

Phased Deal Reached: Bringing Hope to War-Torn Gaza

An agreement has been reached to end the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of intense fighting. The deal includes a six-week ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, marking a step towards peace and reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:36 IST
A phased agreement has been struck to halt the bloody conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of devastating warfare. This breakthrough follows complex negotiations involving multiple international players, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

Key aspects of the deal include a six-week ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. The agreement is set to take effect on January 19, as confirmed by both U.S. President Joe Biden and Qatar's prime minister.

Despite the accord, tensions remain high, and the path forward is fraught with potential hurdles. Rebuilding Gaza and finding a political solution for its governance are among the challenges that lie ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

