Erdogan Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his approval of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, seeing it as a potential precursor to sustained peace and stability in the region. He affirmed Turkey's ongoing support for Gaza, emphasizing the nation's commitment to aid with all available resources.

Updated: 16-01-2025 01:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, has expressed optimism regarding the newly announced Gaza ceasefire agreement, which he hopes will pave the way for enduring peace and stability in the region.

Highlighting Turkey's decisive stance on the issue, Erdogan reiterated his nation's unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

In a statement on X, Turkey's leader assured that every available resource would be utilized to assist the inhabitants of Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

