Biden and Trump Tussle Over Middle East Ceasefire Credits

Both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are claiming credit for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The deal, resulting from prolonged negotiations, has seen both administrations' involvement, highlighting a bipartisan effort in U.S. foreign policy. The agreement aims to bring peace to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:06 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are vying for credit over a ceasefire agreement achieved between Israel and Hamas. The negotiation efforts, which have spanned months, underscore a rare show of bipartisan cooperation in U.S. foreign policy.

As tensions escalated in the Middle East, Biden maintained pressure on Hamas, working closely with regional allies to broker peace. Meanwhile, Trump's camp insists that their involvement was pivotal in finalizing the deal, positioning it as a key achievement ahead of his upcoming administration.

This ceasefire agreement, which comes after a bloody 15-month conflict, is set to pave the way for peace efforts. The collaboration between Trump's envoy and Biden's diplomacy team demonstrated the potential power of bipartisan initiatives in tackling complex international issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

