Market Turmoil: Dollar Holds Firm as Euro Suffers Amid Middle East Conflict

The dollar held strong near three-month highs on Wednesday as investors adopted a bearish stance on the euro amid concerns about escalating energy prices due to conflict in the Middle East. The conflict and its potential impact on global markets have taken a toll on stock performance.

Amid these developments, the euro steadied at $1.1612 after earlier hitting its lowest point since late November. This was in response to higher-than-expected euro zone inflation figures released on Tuesday. Energy prices remain the key concern, with experts noting the euro's susceptibility to fluctuations in these markets.

The options market reflects a shift in sentiment, with traders most bearish on the euro in over a year. Analysts emphasize the precariousness of the euro zone's economic situation, suggesting that any further disruptions to energy supply could create more volatility in currency and financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)