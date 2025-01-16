Naidu's Call for a Baby Boom: A Strategy to Counter Low Birthrates

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has proposed a controversial policy aimed at boosting the state's birthrate. He suggested that individuals would need to have more than two children to qualify for roles such as sarpanch or mayor. This move, he believes, could counteract a potential demographic crisis caused by declining birthrates.

Naidu expressed his views at a recent gathering in Naravaripalle, noting that past policies restricted multi-child individuals from contesting in local government elections. However, he now argues that encouraging larger families will prevent Andhra Pradesh from following the path of countries like South Korea and Japan, where low birthrates have led to social and economic challenges.

The Chief Minister warned against the rising trend of couples opting for a 'double income, no kids' lifestyle, highlighting the long-term societal impacts. Naidu stressed the need for timely action to manage Andhra Pradesh's demographic future, ensuring a balance between younger and older generations by encouraging families to expand beyond two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)