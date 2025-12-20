Opposition Leader Criticizes Himachal Pradesh Government's Economic Policies

Himachal Pradesh's Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, leveled serious accusations against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday. Thakur claimed Sukhu's promises of making the state financially self-reliant within two years are based on falsehoods, and the Congress government lacks a concrete plan to achieve this goal.

Thakur called on Sukhu to outline the steps taken under the supposed Vyavastha Parivartan initiative, alleging the government's primary approach involves escalating taxes and increasing borrowing. The leader criticized the current administration for undoing previous efforts aimed at strengthening the economy, insisting that actual progress comes from genuine economic reforms, industry protection, and fostering employment.

Furthermore, Thakur accused the government of discouraging businesses and fostering corruption, which in turn has caused industrialists to lose confidence. He alleged that the government, lacking achievements, succumbs to the pressures of contractors and corrupt individuals, evidenced by their inability to highlight any beneficial schemes during a recent government event.

(With inputs from agencies.)