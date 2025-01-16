Waltz's Vision: Continuity and Strategy in US-Indo-Pacific Relations

Incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, set to assume office with President-elect Donald Trump, is signaling a continuation of several key policies from the Biden administration, particularly those concerning China and India. Speaking at the US Institute of Peace, Waltz labeled China as the US's greatest adversary and underscored the importance of India as a future critical partner.

Waltz, a prominent advocate for the US-India relationship, highlighted China's need for US markets and suggested leveraging this dependence to align with national security interests. During a panel discussion with outgoing NSA Jake Sullivan, Waltz noted the Biden administration's efforts in fostering trilateral dialogues, reinforcing alliances like those between the US, South Korea, and Japan, and ensuring the delivery of weapons to Taiwan as deterrence.

In terms of broader strategies, Waltz pointed out the ongoing collaboration in the AUKUS and Quad partnerships aimed at countering China's influence in the Indo-Pacific. Meanwhile, Sullivan emphasized the importance of a comprehensive China strategy that also involves Europe and technological advancements, stressing the need for domestic investment in key technologies to sustain US leadership in innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)