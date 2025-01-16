Left Menu

Waltz's Vision: Continuity and Strategy in US-Indo-Pacific Relations

Incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz plans to maintain several of President Joe Biden's strategies, especially concerning China and India. Waltz identifies China as the US's 'greatest adversary' and India as a 'critical partner.' He also emphasizes the importance of alliances like AUKUS and the Quad for a free Indo-Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:53 IST
Waltz's Vision: Continuity and Strategy in US-Indo-Pacific Relations
national security advisor
  • Country:
  • United States

Incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, set to assume office with President-elect Donald Trump, is signaling a continuation of several key policies from the Biden administration, particularly those concerning China and India. Speaking at the US Institute of Peace, Waltz labeled China as the US's greatest adversary and underscored the importance of India as a future critical partner.

Waltz, a prominent advocate for the US-India relationship, highlighted China's need for US markets and suggested leveraging this dependence to align with national security interests. During a panel discussion with outgoing NSA Jake Sullivan, Waltz noted the Biden administration's efforts in fostering trilateral dialogues, reinforcing alliances like those between the US, South Korea, and Japan, and ensuring the delivery of weapons to Taiwan as deterrence.

In terms of broader strategies, Waltz pointed out the ongoing collaboration in the AUKUS and Quad partnerships aimed at countering China's influence in the Indo-Pacific. Meanwhile, Sullivan emphasized the importance of a comprehensive China strategy that also involves Europe and technological advancements, stressing the need for domestic investment in key technologies to sustain US leadership in innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025