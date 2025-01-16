South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Impeachment and Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol
President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, impeached and detained over a martial law declaration, remains silent during anti-corruption questioning. His legal team disputes the investigation's validity, while the Constitutional Court deliberates his future, possibly leading to prolonged detention and severe charges, including rebellion, which carry harsh penalties.
Turmoil continues in South Korea as the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol refuses further questioning after being detained by anti-corruption authorities. His lawyers argue the investigation into his declaration of martial law is illegal.
Yoon faced 10 hours of questioning without speaking at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, following his detention at his Seoul residence. Charges of rebellion loom over his martial law declaration last month.
With his fate in the balance, hundreds of supporters rallied outside court demanding his release amid a political storm unprecedented since the 1980s democratization era. The Constitutional Court's pending verdict could alter Yoon's political destiny.
