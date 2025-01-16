Historic Ties: Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto to Visit India

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will embark on a significant visit to India from January 24 to 26, as confirmed by Indonesia's foreign ministry on Thursday.

During his trip, Prabowo is scheduled to engage in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His visit coincides with India's Republic Day celebrations, where he will be a distinguished guest.

The agenda is expected to culminate in the signing of multiple agreements spanning critical areas such as health, education, security, and the maritime sector, marking a step forward in the Indo-Indonesian partnership.

