Historic Ties: Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto to Visit India

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto is set to visit India from January 24 to 26. He will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend Republic Day events. The visit is poised to solidify bilateral cooperation through agreements in health, education, security, and maritime sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:13 IST
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will embark on a significant visit to India from January 24 to 26, as confirmed by Indonesia's foreign ministry on Thursday.

During his trip, Prabowo is scheduled to engage in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His visit coincides with India's Republic Day celebrations, where he will be a distinguished guest.

The agenda is expected to culminate in the signing of multiple agreements spanning critical areas such as health, education, security, and the maritime sector, marking a step forward in the Indo-Indonesian partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

