Bulgaria Forms New Government Amidst Political Turmoil
Bulgaria's parliament approved a new cabinet led by Rosen Zhelyazkov, resolving months of coalition negotiations after the GERB party's snap election win. Zhelyazkov's government aims to address EU fund integration, democratic stability, and eurozone ambitions amidst the country's ongoing political and economic challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:02 IST
- Country:
- Bulgaria
After months of relentless negotiations, Bulgaria's parliament has approved a new cabinet led by Rosen Zhelyazkov, drawing a conclusion to a protracted political stalemate.
The centre-right GERB party, despite winning a recent snap election, had to engage in challenging talks with other political factions to form a coalition government.
As Bulgaria grapples with both economic and political hurdles, Zhelyazkov's government is expected to steer the nation towards steadier EU fund uptake and efforts to join the eurozone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's Double Engine Government Drives Forward
BJP Criticizes Omar Abdullah-Led Government's Performance in J&K
Government Extends DAP Fertiliser Subsidy Amid Global Market Volatility
Government's New Year Gift: Boost in Crop Insurance and Fertilizer Subsidy
Rajasthan Government Promotes a Wave of IAS, IPS, and IFS Officers