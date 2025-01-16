Bulgaria Forms New Government Amidst Political Turmoil

After months of relentless negotiations, Bulgaria's parliament has approved a new cabinet led by Rosen Zhelyazkov, drawing a conclusion to a protracted political stalemate.

The centre-right GERB party, despite winning a recent snap election, had to engage in challenging talks with other political factions to form a coalition government.

As Bulgaria grapples with both economic and political hurdles, Zhelyazkov's government is expected to steer the nation towards steadier EU fund uptake and efforts to join the eurozone.

(With inputs from agencies.)