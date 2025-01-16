Socialist Party's Strategic Stand: No Support for No-Confidence Motion
The French Socialist Party has decided against supporting a no-confidence motion aimed at Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government. The motion, initiated by far-left lawmakers, is anticipated to fail, as Bayrou has made concessions on pension reform and education. A debate and vote on the motion are set for Thursday.
The French centre-left Socialist Party has chosen not to support a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's administration, according to reports from Le Figaro on Thursday. The disclosure emerged following an internal party meeting.
The motion, sponsored by a group of far-left lawmakers, challenges Bayrou's leadership. However, he is expected to remain in power, having made strategic concessions concerning pension reform and educational policies aimed at appeasing the left.
Debate and voting on the motion are projected to occur later on Thursday, as opposition aligns its stance against the current government.
