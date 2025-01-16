BJP Criticizes AAP Over Liquor Policy Stance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi supported the reinstatement of the controversial excise policy previously scrapped in Delhi. This proposal, according to the BJP, displays an alarming bias towards nurturing the interests of liquor mafias in the region.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned Atishi's comments, referring to the potential reimplementation of the policy as a "black chapter" in Indian politics. He highlighted that the policy, held responsible for significant scandals, should not be adopted again despite Atishi's claims of increased transparency and revenue benefits seen in other states.

Prasad also questioned whether the AAP, which was originally rooted in moral activism, was prioritizing liquor policies even after the past controversies leading to arrests of notable figures like Arvind Kejriwal. He expressed disbelief that AAP considers a controversial policy given the prior scandal and legal charges.

